Five best one-handed catches by Indian fielders

One-handed catches are almost always exciting since, first of all, they are tough to take and in addition to that, no cricketer is ever trained to take a catch one-handed. A fielder needs to have great reflexes, powers of anticipation, quick thinking and the ability to improvise in order to make a split-second decision and go for a catch one-handed.

Cricket coaches may insist on always going for a catch with both hands, but on the cricket field, during a game, things often turn out differently. It might not always come off, but when it does, a one-handed catch looks quite spectacular.

Over the last two decades or so, Indian fielding has improved by leaps and bounds. Indian fielders have also taken their share of spectacular one-handed catches and here is a look at five of them.

#5 Rahul Dravid v Pakistan, Brisbane, 2000

The Carlton & United tri-series in Australia in 2000 was a forgettable one for India but in the 2nd game of the tournament, Rahul Dravid took a blinder to reduce Pakistan to 71-6 in their pursuit of 196.

India lost the game but that catch was surely the biggest highlight for them. In the 22nd over, Pakistan's dangerous wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan pulled a delivery from fast bowler Javagal Srinath, and while it looked to be heading for the boundary, no one quite realised what Dravid was up to.

He was stationed at an unorthodox short square leg and dived full length to his right to catch it one-handed. The reaction from Srinath after the catch was completed was a clear indication of how good it really was.

#4 Virender Sehwag v Australia, Amstelveen, 2004

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is best known for his nonchalant attitude on the field and like his batting, he could pull off excellent catches without batting an eyelid. That was on show in Amstelveen in an ODI against Australia back in 2004 when he completed a stunning one-handed catch at long on to send back Michael Clarke.

Clarke had lifted a full-length delivery from L. Balaji towards long on and it looked as if it was going to be a towering six. However, he did not quite get the distance and that brought Sehwag into play. Even then, the Indian did not look like he had much of a chance as the ball looked to be heading over the ropes. Sehwag, however, watched the ball all the way and timed his jump to perfection.

