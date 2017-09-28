Five best one-handed catches by Indian fielders

One-handed catches are almost always exciting since, first of all, they are tough to take and in addition to that, no cricketer is ever trained to take a catch one-handed. A fielder needs to have great reflexes, powers of anticipation, quick thinking and the ability to improvise in order to make a split-second decision and go for a catch one-handed.
Cricket coaches may insist on always going for a catch with both hands, but on the cricket field, during a game, things often turn out differently. It might not always come off, but when it does, a one-handed catch looks quite spectacular.
Over the last two decades or so, Indian fielding has improved by leaps and bounds. Indian fielders have also taken their share of spectacular one-handed catches and here is a look at five of them.
#5 Rahul Dravid v Pakistan, Brisbane, 2000
The Carlton & United tri-series in Australia in 2000 was a forgettable one for India but in the 2nd game of the tournament, Rahul Dravid took a blinder to reduce Pakistan to 71-6 in their pursuit of 196.
India lost the game but that catch was surely the biggest highlight for them. In the 22nd over, Pakistan's dangerous wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan pulled a delivery from fast bowler Javagal Srinath, and while it looked to be heading for the boundary, no one quite realised what Dravid was up to.
He was stationed at an unorthodox short square leg and dived full length to his right to catch it one-handed. The reaction from Srinath after the catch was completed was a clear indication of how good it really was.
#4 Virender Sehwag v Australia, Amstelveen, 2004
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is best known for his nonchalant attitude on the field and like his batting, he could pull off excellent catches without batting an eyelid. That was on show in Amstelveen in an ODI against Australia back in 2004 when he completed a stunning one-handed catch at long on to send back Michael Clarke.
Clarke had lifted a full-length delivery from L. Balaji towards long on and it looked as if it was going to be a towering six. However, he did not quite get the distance and that brought Sehwag into play. Even then, the Indian did not look like he had much of a chance as the ball looked to be heading over the ropes. Sehwag, however, watched the ball all the way and timed his jump to perfection.
He also had to stick his hand up and catch a ball that was travelling at some speed. It was one of the most remarkable one-handed catches ever taken by an Indian.
#3 Mohammad Azharuddin v Australia, Delhi, 1996
Former Indian captain and one of the nation's finest ever batsmen, Azharuddin was probably one of the greatest fielders that the country has ever produced. Over the course of his career, he pulled off plenty of stunning catches, but the one that stands out is his catch at 1st slip to dismiss Michael Slater in the one-off Test against Australia, at Delhi, back in 1996.
In Australia's second innings, fast bowler David Johnson bowled a quick but wayward delivery outside Slater's off stump and the batsman, as was his wont, slashed at it. The resulting edge looked to be thick enough to take it over the slips and to the boundary. However, Azharuddin, standing at 1st slip, was not having any of it. He timed his jump perfectly and stuck out his right hand to complete the catch, leaving the batsman stunned. More importantly, he made it look ridiculously easy.
#2 Suresh Raina v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2012
Suresh Raina is among the finest fielders that India has ever produced and over the years, he has taken plenty of stunning catches for the national team. The one-handed catch in the 2012 Asia Cup to dismiss Pakistan's Younis Khan is among his best and one of the best one-handed catches ever taken by an Indian fielder.
In the 49thh over of the innings, a well set Younis tried to hit a boundary over extra cover off Praveen Kumar, timing the ball to perfection. However, Raina, who had placed himself some distance inside the 30-yard circle, took a few steps back and then jumped up to complete the stunning catch with his right hand.
The ball was travelling fast and Raina's agility, anticipation, reflexes, and presence of mind made the catch a memorable one.
#1 Yuvraj Singh v South Africa, Colombo, 2002
Yuvraj Singh is arguably the best fielder that India has ever produced and during his stellar career for the national team, he took plenty of superb catches. However, the match turning one-handed catch to dismiss Jonty Rhodes in the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2000 is not only one of his best ever catches, but also the best one-handed catch ever taken by an Indian fielder.
Rhodes top-edged a delivery from Harbhajan Singh while attempting a sweep and as the ball ballooned up in the air, Yuvraj, at short fine leg, set off. However, he had to cover some ground in order to reach the ball. He flung himself full stretch to his right (his weaker side) and caught it one-handed while still in the air. It was a spectacular catch and a testament to Yuvraj's fielding prowess.