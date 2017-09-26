Five best economy rates when India faced Australia

​

In the recently concluded third One Day International between India and Australia at Indore, Indian bowlers did well to keep the likes of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head quiet in the fag end of the innings and thus restricted the Aussies to a total under 300. Australia could have easily gone past the 330 mark with the position they were in after the end of the 37th over.

The Indian bowling attack, made up of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled really well in the last 13 overs conceding just 71 runs and picking up five wickets.

Now, let us have a look back at the the top five bowlers who had the best economy rates when India faced Australia in One Day Internationals. (Minimum 250 overs)

#5 Steve Waugh

Stephen Rodger Waugh, at one point of time was tagged as a "moderately talented" cricketer and even lost his place for his brother Mark, ended up with over 18000 international runs. Apart from being a class act when the bat was in his hands, Waugh was really good with his right arm medium pace too, as he picked up 287 international wickets.

The former Australian captain had a good economy rate of 4.92 against India eventhough he used to bowl at a time when Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Azharuddin were at their best.

Waugh ended up with 43 wickets in 53 games with a best of 4/40 against the Indians.

#4 Anil Kumble

The tall leg-break bowling legend was, unlike his contemporaries, not a very big turner of the ball. Pace and accuracy were the two biggest attributes of the Bangalore-born former Indian Captain Anil Kumble.

Kumble ended his career as the third-highest wicket taker in international cricket with 956 scalps. Nicknamed "Jumbo", the tall Kumble played 29 ODIs against the Aussies and picked up 31 wickets with the best of 3/42.

The former Indian head coach had an economy of 4.89 even after bowling to the greatest of the Aussie legends like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Bevan and Matthew Hayden on flat tracks most of the time.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

