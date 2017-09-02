Five best catches by Indian fielders

Fielding was an Achilles heel of team India but in the last two decades, the new crop of agile, fit and skilled cricketers have transformed team India into one of the best fielding units in world cricket.
The Yuvraj-Kaif duo revolutionised fielding and they were followed by the Rainas and Kohlis. The current team has fielding superstars in abundance and with each match, they are pushing the benchmark.
Over the years, Indian fielders have produced some sterling catches that will be remain etched in the memories of the fans. Here we talk about the five finest catches by Indian fielders.
#5. Dinesh Karthik's stunning reflexes in world T20 2007
The young Indian team dominated the inaugural world T20 in all departments. In the fielding department, the best moment came when Dinesh Karthik pulled out an absolute stunner against South Africa at slip region.
In the last league match against the hosts South Africa, India's batting crumbled and their prospects of reaching the semi-final stage looked doomed. But the bowlers came to the fore and wrecked the South African top order.
In the second over of South Africa's innings, RP Singh bowled a fullish out-swinger to Graeme Smith who couldn't stop himself from playing an expansive drive. The ball swung massively, took the outside edge of the bat and went in the slip cordon.
Dinesh Karthik, who is a full-time wicketkeeper, was stationed at wide second slip. The ball was going to his left with speed and the Indian fielder showed stunning reflexes by diving to his left and catching the ball mid-air.
The action lasted for a mere second but in real-time motion, it looked like Karthik was destined to catch a beauty.
The stunning catch further pushed the hosts back and they eventually fell short of India's target.
#4. Mohammad Kaif gives his all against Pakistan in 2004
India touring Pakistan after an eternity. The tensions already high. And the first ODI of the series goes till the end with the momentum shifting frequently. In a record chase, Pakistan need 10 runs off 8 balls.
Zaheer Khan bowls a half-volley to Shoaib Malik who drives it in the air down the ground. He gets the elevation but not the distance. The ball comes down and it looks to be heading to no man's land.
Hemang Badani comes charging in from long-on and skids on the turf as he realises he hasn't reached the ball. But from nowhere, Mohammad Kaif storms in from long-off and catches the ball above Badani's head.
Both men look set for the collision but Kaif keeps his calm, alters his path and jumps over Badani to prevent the mishap and to complete what is as the commentator points out, " As good a catch you will ever see in the outfield for as long as long you ever watch cricket."
The sensational catch brings the curtains down for the home team and India win the battle by five runs.
#3. Yuvraj Singh's acrobatic fielding overpowers South Africa, 2002
In the semi-final match of the ICC champions trophy 2002, Yuvraj Singh first scored 62 runs to anchor India's innings and then pulled off two stunners to send South Africa packing.
Graeme Smith, playing on 4, cut Zaheer Khan in the off side region. But he played it uppish and importantly choose the wrong man. Yuvraj, standing at point region jumped and dived to his right and grabbed the ball with both hands. All in one motion. It was nothing short of a special fielding effort.
The left-hander, however, wasn't done yet. With South Africa dominating the game in the middle overs and requiring 68 runs to win from 71 balls with nine wickets in hand, he triggered off a massive collapse.
Jonty Rhodes tried to sweep Harbhajan Singh, but the ball took the top edge of his bat and ballooned straight behind the wicket-keeper. Standing at leg gully, Yuvi anticipated the trajectory of the ball to perfection and moved quickly to his right, dived surgically to grab the ball with an outstretched arm just inches above the ground. He literally pulled it off from 'thin air'.
That catch stunned the Proteases and they lost the match by 10 runs.
#2. Kapil Dev's legendary running catch in 1983 world cup
With hardly any runs on the board that too against the world champions, India's prospects of winning the 1983 World Cup looked doomed. But the inspired bowling performance kept the Indians in the game.
With the game in the balance, the legend Viv Richards walked to the crease and started his swashbuckling strokeplay to bat India out of the game. He moved to 33 off just 28 balls and a third consecutive world cup title triumph looked reality for West Indies.
And Kapil Dev happened.
Madan Lal banged one short, and Richards miscued his pull-shot. The ball went miles high in the air and was heading towards the vacant mid-wicket region. On another day, it would have landed safely but on that day with Kapil standing at midwicket a miracle was weaved.
The Indian skipper ran towards the ball. With his eyes fixed on the ball, he kept himself in the perfect position and as the ball came down, caught it with both hands. Kapil ran for about 20 meters, with his head turned over his right shoulder to complete the catch. At the end, it looked like a clean catch, but behind it was sensational athleticism, smart thinking and tremendous belief coupled with calmness.
"I still don't know from where did he (Kapil) come to take that catch. When Kapil was running back waving to the nearest fielder to get out of his way, I knew my time was over, " Richards, recalled, some years later, the moment that deprived his team of their third world cup title.
The catch panicked the Windies and pumped Indian bowlers who then ransacked the West Indies.
#1. Suresh Raina pulls off a one-handed miracle vs Pakistan, 2012
In the Asia Cup encounter in 2012, Pakistan got off to a solid start against India, courtesy centuries by openers Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed. Younis Khan arrived at the crease to provide the flourish and with a blitzkrieg fifty, looked set to end the innings on high.
In the penultimate over, on the fifth ball, Younis made room and decided to smash a full-length delivery from Praveen Kumar in the covers. He got the elevation and it looked like the ball would clear the infield.
However, standing at the covers, Suresh Raina anticipated the ball and jumped with impeccable timing. With an outstretched right arm, he caught the ball and completed the dive without losing the ball.
A sensational catch which shocked everyone in the stadium was overshadowed by Kohli's 183 runs that enabled India to chase the massive target.