Five best catches by Indian fielders

Fielding was an Achilles heel of team India but in the last two decades, the new crop of agile, fit and skilled cricketers have transformed team India into one of the best fielding units in world cricket.

The Yuvraj-Kaif duo revolutionised fielding and they were followed by the Rainas and Kohlis. The current team has fielding superstars in abundance and with each match, they are pushing the benchmark.

Over the years, Indian fielders have produced some sterling catches that will be remain etched in the memories of the fans. Here we talk about the five finest catches by Indian fielders.

#5. Dinesh Karthik's stunning reflexes in world T20 2007

The young Indian team dominated the inaugural world T20 in all departments. In the fielding department, the best moment came when Dinesh Karthik pulled out an absolute stunner against South Africa at slip region.

In the last league match against the hosts South Africa, India's batting crumbled and their prospects of reaching the semi-final stage looked doomed. But the bowlers came to the fore and wrecked the South African top order.

In the second over of South Africa's innings, RP Singh bowled a fullish out-swinger to Graeme Smith who couldn't stop himself from playing an expansive drive. The ball swung massively, took the outside edge of the bat and went in the slip cordon.

Dinesh Karthik, who is a full-time wicketkeeper, was stationed at wide second slip. The ball was going to his left with speed and the Indian fielder showed stunning reflexes by diving to his left and catching the ball mid-air.

The action lasted for a mere second but in real-time motion, it looked like Karthik was destined to catch a beauty.

The stunning catch further pushed the hosts back and they eventually fell short of India's target.

#4. Mohammad Kaif gives his all against Pakistan in 2004

India touring Pakistan after an eternity. The tensions already high. And the first ODI of the series goes till the end with the momentum shifting frequently. In a record chase, Pakistan need 10 runs off 8 balls.

Zaheer Khan bowls a half-volley to Shoaib Malik who drives it in the air down the ground. He gets the elevation but not the distance. The ball comes down and it looks to be heading to no man's land.

Hemang Badani comes charging in from long-on and skids on the turf as he realises he hasn't reached the ball. But from nowhere, Mohammad Kaif storms in from long-off and catches the ball above Badani's head.

Both men look set for the collision but Kaif keeps his calm, alters his path and jumps over Badani to prevent the mishap and to complete what is as the commentator points out, " As good a catch you will ever see in the outfield for as long as long you ever watch cricket."

The sensational catch brings the curtains down for the home team and India win the battle by five runs.

#3. Yuvraj Singh's acrobatic fielding overpowers South Africa, 2002

In the semi-final match of the ICC champions trophy 2002, Yuvraj Singh first scored 62 runs to anchor India's innings and then pulled off two stunners to send South Africa packing.

Graeme Smith, playing on 4, cut Zaheer Khan in the off side region. But he played it uppish and importantly choose the wrong man. Yuvraj, standing at point region jumped and dived to his right and grabbed the ball with both hands. All in one motion. It was nothing short of a special fielding effort.

