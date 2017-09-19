Five Australian batsmen who gave India the most trouble

​

The recently concluded One-Day International between India and Australia in Chennai, exposed the inexperience of Australian top and middle order when they were reduced to 35/4 by the Indians before Glenn Maxwell took on young Kuldeep Yadav.

But in the past, there have been cricketers who were nightmares to Indian bowlers. Here, let us look back on five Aussie batsmen who had a great run against the Indians both home and away.

Steven Smith

Steven Smith, one of the best players of current generation, troubled the Indian bowlers when India toured Australia prior to the World Cup 2015.

Smith has already scored 1429 Test runs against India at a daunting average of 84.05. He also has couple of hundreds and a fifty in ODIs as well.

Smith shuffles across the stumps which covers for any lateral movement, and he uses his feet to negate the effects of spin on turning tracks.

The young Australian is a prized wicket in the ongoing series. It should be interesting to see how Indian bowlers would look to have the young Australian skipper fall in their trap during the latter's first ODI tour to India.

Allan Border

Allan Border

Allan Border is one of the highest run getters for Australia, mainly in Test cricket. But he had a good run against India in 50 overs version of the game as well. Border scored 1104 runs in 35 innings at an average of 42.46 with a highest of 105*.

Though Border was not all that aggressive or flamboyant, he used to play fierce cuts and pulls off the backfoot. He is more known for his admirable fights in the middle and arguably the best Australian batsman against the spin in the last five decades or so.

The Test series between India and Australia is named the Border-Gavaskar Trophy partly in honour of the iconic batsman.

Matthew Hayden

India v Australia - 2nd ODI

