Five active cricketers who could make great coaches

Cook is a calm and composed leader

Rahul Dravid, Stephen Fleming, Jacques Kallis and Darren Lehman, to name a few, are cricketers who retired not so long ago and transitioned into top coaches.

Working with players around the globe and across age categories, they are putting to good use their years of experience and passing down invaluable knowledge to younger generations.

Coaches play a massive part in the functioning of a team and here we take a look at few cricketers currently plying their trade who could make great coaches one day.

#5 Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook, England's former captain, ended a five-year tenure that saw him establish himself as a leader with great integrity and empathy, post the humiliating 4-0 series defeat against India.

Cook's leadership was like his record-breaking batting; strong, unyielding and determined, but lacking the explosive nature to win over ultimate approval from fans, players and the board.

However, Andrew Strauss claims his commitment to the cause, high personal standards and match awareness are second to none and deserve respect, given the job Cook has done.

Cook has all the qualities required to be a great coach, coupled with the experience of making hard decisions in difficult situations, automatically qualifying him for the role as soon as he calls time on his playing career.

#4 Kane Williamson

Kiwi constant, good young captain, coach?

New Zealand's current captain Kane Williamson is a key figure on and off the field for the team. Adept at adapting to different conditions and personalities, the Kiwi cricketer has showcased leadership in many forms.

Whether it's leading the team with the bat or pumping players up in the background, Williamson has done it all. He is a cool and collected customer, and has all the skills needed to become a successful coach.

Although that statement is a bit of a stretch, considering he was only recently awarded the captaincy, Williamson still has a lot to learn and will only get better on the job.

In what's only the initial stages of a long and lucrative career, Williamson, in my view, is a possible candidate to become a great coach for future generations.

#3 Gautam Gambhir

Smart captain with an aggressive mindset. A fantastic left-hand opening batsman for India and technical, aggressive and tactical in his captaincy, Gambhir has bags of experience at the highest level.

