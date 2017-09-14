Fitness and fielding crucial if Yuvraj and Raina want to make a comeback, says Ravi Shastri

​

What’s the story?

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has left the door open for the discarded duo of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina and in many ways has left the ball in their court for their comeback if they can prove their fitness in the near future.

"Any player is eligible for selection if they perform well on the following parameters - fitness, current form and fielding. Fielding is very important if you want to win consistently," Shastri told India TV.

The details

Shastri also said that the Indian team is now very serious about their fitness and if one has to win his place in the side he has to meet the set benchmark and that there can be no exceptions to the rule.

Also, he said that despite the fact that he is not included in the selection process, he is very sure that the players can make a comeback if they work on their fitness and that the door is not shut on them.

He also spoke about the rotation policy which the management has decided to adopt to identify a nucleus leading into the 2019 World and that this will continue in the upcoming series against Australia.

In case you didn’t know…

Both Yuvraj and Raina have not been a part of the Indian team for some time now and their prolonged absence has evoked plenty of questions regarding their future in the Indian team.

Yuvraj was part of India's Champions Trophy team and for the West Indies tour, but has since been axed. Raina, however, has not featured in the Indian team since the 2015 South Africa series.

What’s next?

Raina is currently playing in the Duleep Trophy and would hope to churn out runs to throw his hat back in the ring.

Yuvraj, however, will have to wait for the Ranji season to commence to put in performances which could bolster his chances.

India take on Australia in a 5-match ODI series, and if the hosts defeat Australia by a margin of 4-1, they will become the number 1 ODI side in the world.

Author’s take

Even though Shastri has not quite pulled the plug on Yuvraj and Raina, the writing is pretty much clear on the wall for the duo. With the younger lot putting in performances, the battle to force their way back into the Indian team is one big uphill task for them.

