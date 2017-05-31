`Fit-again` Lynn hopes for chance to unleash in Champions Trophy

Melbourne [Australia], May 31 (ANI): Australian batsman Chris Lynn has expressed his doubt whether he will start against New Zealand in his side's Champions Trophy opener, but added he is ready to take his Indian Premier League (IPL) form into the international arena.

The 27-year-old sustained a shoulder injury for the third time in two years while attempting a diving outfield catch for Kolkata Knight Riders in the early part of the recently-concluded IPL season, and it seemed as if he would miss a large chunk of the year.

However, Lynn recovered and made an impressive return in the shortest format of the game, thus propelling the national selectors to include him for the 50-over marquee event beginning Thursday in England and Wales.

And the right-hander admitted that he had thought that his chances of appearing in the eight-team ICC event in England were dashed when he damaged his left shoulder.

"I was in good nick as well. It was probably the first thing that crossed my mind that it would dampen my chances of playing here. That's why I stayed over in India because I knew, there's not a great deal to do over in India, but rehab was the first priority," ESPNcricinfo quoted Lynn as saying.

Lynn's international career has been limited to just one ODI and five T20 matches and rain at Edgbaston on Monday denied him the chance to cement his place in a warm-up against Pakistan.

However, he made a 19-run cameo against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Friday which also saw him score two sixes in an over before being caught on the boundary rope.

Lynn, who has been named in the Champion Trophy squad, said if he gets a nod in the Playing XI, his aim would be to find the right tempo and play smart cricket.

He, however, claimed he has not thought about selection in starting XI and is looking forward to slot in to a 50-over team after an extended run in the T20 format.

"I'm not sure yet. At the end of the day it's a white ball coming down at me and if I can smack the ball like I do in T20 I'll be pretty happy but finding that right tempo is key and working out when to play smart cricket and when to have a go," he said.

"Whoever plays in the best XI is obviously there for a reason and whoever's missing out is a bit, well, not stiff because who do you drop out of that line up? We're all good players. Whatever happens, mate, if we win the comp who cares?," added Lynn, who smashed a quick-fire 22-ball fifty to guide the Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his IPL return from shoulder injkury.

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on June 2 at Edgbaston. (ANI)