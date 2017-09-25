Finger fracture rules Ashton Agar out of remaining India ODIs

Bengaluru [India], Sept 25 (ANI): In a major setback to Australia, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs of the five-match series against India because of a fractured finger.

Confirming the news, team doctor Richard Saw said that Agar sustained the injury during Australia's five-wicket defeat in the third ODI in Indore and that he would now head home for further medication.

"Ashton injured his right little finger whilst fielding in the match last night. Following the conclusion of the match he went for x-rays which have confirmed a fracture of the finger. He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery," ESPNcricinfo quoted Saw, as saying.

The 23-year-old spinner's injury might come as major blow for the Aussies, who had already surrendered their ODI series 3-0 to the Virat Kohli-led side.(ANI)