A finale befitting of the IPL

As the glitz and razzmatazz that enveloped the IPL come to a grinding halt after a pulsating final, one may be inclined to infer that scores of spectators and IPL faithful's might just suffer from severe doses of withdrawal symptoms in the days to follow.



The event showcased the best in the business over seven weeks of mouthwatering entertainment as eager hopefuls and seasoned giants pulled their weight together while piecing together many a fantastic match.

The IPL 2017 final was one such encounter. It reeked of pure theatrical drama - Maharashtra's two major cities sparring in a low scoring match on a strangely spongy pitch at Hyderabad where attrition and good old fashioned true grit took centre stage over flash and flamboyance. It was a fitting finale as two of the best sides on view in this IPL grappled hard to outwit the other.

Mumbai Indians (MI) confounded many by batting first despite their overwhelming record as a good chaser. But it was not difficult to fathom that on a high voltage night, it preferred to set a target than to hunt it down in tense circumstances. In doing so, they pushed RPS to a corner.

To label 129 as a target set by MI would be a loosely worded euphemism for shirt fronts and greased lightning outfields. But boy, how well MI fought! Secret service agents of UK's MI6 could not have fashioned a greater heist as MI turned the tables on RPS in a Maharashtra derby with bone-chilling intensity and cunning execution.

The nuggety contribution with the bat of the vastly matured Krunal Pandya at a critical stage to get MI to a respectable total was a huge plus. His time to don the national colours may come anytime soon. Having arrived on the scene unheralded and unannounced, Krunal, with his beaver-like enthusiasm and a built in nous to read and adapt to the game, has all the makings of a good allrounder. The other huge plus has been the miserly bowling display by the sage-like Bumrah who, with a big heart and cunning deception, makes the death overs his own.

One also felt a tad bit sorry for RPS. In hindsight, they might have approached the chase a bit too cautiously for their own good. Both an out of form Rahane and the run-machine Steven Smith laboured along, reckoning all along that they would up the ante. But Mumbai, with its rich arsenal and experience, put paid to RPS’s aspirations by stunting their progress in what seemed like a carefully crafted chase in the back end.

How else would you explain a stirring comeback by MI when all that RPS needed from the last five overs was barely less than 50 with 8 wickets in the shed. If RPS thought it would canter and gallop, it was sorely shortchanged as the boot suddenly found itself on the other foot. RPS felt wobbly and legless in the face of MI, who by then had made a honest fist of what seemed a lacklustre target at the outset.That it swamped its most worthy foe when it mattered the most is a true reflection of its collective will and greater attention to specifics.

Newbies to the fore

But one must be grateful to RPS for it unearthed and showcased the prodigiously gifted Rahul Tripathi. The opener seemed to belong to the bigger stage the moment he marked his guard with self-assurance. With a sharp eye that enables him to pick and play the lengths with stunning bat speed, he is surely one for the future.

This IPL also might have showcased and ended India's search for a wicketkeeping all-rounder in the shorter formats when the ageing MSD calls it quits.Yes, I am referring to DD's Rishab Pant and his devil may care approach as a free flowing hitter. And his more than handy wicket-keeping skills is a value add. Ishan Kishen of GL is also a noteworthy talent that needs careful grooming.

But the bowler who caught my eye with his coruscating brilliance was India's latest spinning sensation Kuldeep Yadav. Barely out of his teens with a splendid Ranji season to boot, the young man’s ascent has been remarkable. His success at Dharamsala versus the feisty Aussies, under the watchful tutelage of Anil Kumble, has fast-tracked his confidence levels. With a proven ability to flight the ball and elicit turn, he is bound to last long with his receptivity and his ability to flight and spin - both rare arts in the present day world of frenzied T20 cricket.

