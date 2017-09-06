Federer to face heavy-hitting Del Potro at U.S. Open

Sep 4, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after match point against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on day eight of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

By Rory Carroll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer will battle Argentine Juan Martin del Potro at the U.S. Open on Wednesday in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2009 final.

Del Potro walked away from that marathon five setter with his first and only grand slam title, breaking Federer's unprecedented steak of five straight U.S. Open championships.

The big-serving Del Potro won the most memorable match of the tournament so far this year when he fought off two match points to rally back from two sets down to defeat sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem on Monday.

Federer, who sat out the Cincinnati Masters last month due to a back injury, needed five sets to get through the first two rounds before settling down and winning his next two contests in straight sets.

With rain forecast for Wednesday, the match will likely take place under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will amplify the volume of the raucous New York crowd.

Prior to that match Madison Keys will try to continue the march of American women into the semi-finals when she battles unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi and world number one Rafael Nadal will face 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev.

