Fake tweets: Cricketers react to 2017 IPL

After 47 days, the 2017 IPL came to an end with the Mumbai Indians and their skipper Rohit Sharma creating history by beating Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the final. This is the third time Mumbai have won the IPL title and they became the first team to achieve such a feat. Rohit is also the most successful player in the IPL as he became the first player to win the tournament four times. Incidentally, he also became the first player to win the IPL thrice as a captain.

Let us take a look at how the players reacted on Twitter after the IPL finals.

Please note: The tweets below are fake and only meant to elicit a chuckle. Do not take the views literally.

Let us begin with AB de Villiers, who was proud after seeing Pune’s performance in the final where they gave away the game and the title to Mumbai.

Seems like Harbhajan Singh was pleased with Mumbai Indians’ win.

Let’s be fair. This is the only time of the year when Suresh Raina scores runs.

Delhi Daredevils are offering a good deal.

