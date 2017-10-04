Faf, Elgar not in favour of four-day Test

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct. 4 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and bastman Dean Elgar have expressed their disapproval for the four-day Test cricket even though Cricket South Africa (CSA) wants to trial the concept later this year.

The South African cricket board has scheduled a four-day Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day but is awaiting approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the game.

"I am a fan of five-day Test cricket. I believe the great Test matches have gone to the last hour of the last day on day five. That's what is so special about Test cricket," Sport24 quoted du Plessis as saying after Proteas defeat Bangladesh in the first Test in Potchefstroom in a match that went to the fifth day.

"In four-day cricket or first-class cricket, it does feel easier because there are only four days," he added.

The Proteas skipper further said that players, both batsmen and bowlers, have to graft it out for five days.

"Bowlers have to bowl a lot more and batters have to construct much bigger innings," he insisted.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Elgar echoed similar sentiments and said that there should be no experimentation with the longest format of the game even though there is concern around the world about the support for Test cricket.

"I don't think you should tinker with something that's not broken. If you go and play around the world, Test cricket is followed quite well," said Elgar.

The left-handed batsman believes Tests do get good enough crowds.

"If you play in Australia, if you play in England, even if you play in South Africa against the relatively big nations you still get very good crowds," he said.

"There are other formats that are being experimented with. I don't see why Test cricket should suffer. I am a purist when it comes to that. Hopefully the game can have longevity in the five-day format," he added. (ANI)