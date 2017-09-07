Factbox: Venus Williams v Sloane Stephens - player profiles

Tennis - US Open - Quarterfinals - New York, U.S. - September 5, 2017 - Venus Williams of the United States in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the form and records of Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens ahead of their semi-final match at the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

9-Venus Williams

The only remaining former U.S. Open champion in the women's draw, Venus Williams remains a hot favourite to claim her first grand slam title in nine years.

Venus, who reached the final in both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, appeared to have rediscovered her touch at Flushing Meadows after battling past Petra Kvitova over three sets in the quarter-finals.

Sloane Stephens

Stephens is set to leap over 900 spots in the world rankings next week on the back of a phenomenal run to her first U.S. Open semi-final.

The 24-year-old returned from a long-term foot injury at Wimbledon before reaching the final four at the hardcourt events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

