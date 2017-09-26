Factbox: South Africa v Bangladesh test series

(Reuters) - Factbox on the two-test series between South Africa and Bangladesh, which starts at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

FIXTURES 1st test – Sept. 28-Oct. 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom2nd test - Oct. 6-10, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

SOUTH AFRICATest ranking: 2 Coach: Ottis GibsonCaptain: Faf du PlessisSquad: Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada Recent form: Lost to England 2-1 in four-match away series Beat New Zealand 1-0 in three-match away series Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match home series BANGLADESHTest ranking: 9 Coach: Chandika HathurusinghaCaptain: Mushfiqur RahimSquad: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed Recent form: Drew with Australia 1-1 in two-test home series Drew with Sri Lanka 1-1 in two-test away series Lost to India 1-0 in single away test HEAD TO HEAD: Total: 10South Africa wins: 8Draws: 2 IN SOUTH AFRICA: Total matches: 4South Africa wins: 4 LAST SIX TESTS: 2015 (Dhaka) - Match drawn 2016 (Chittagong) - Match drawn 2008 (Pretoria) - South Africa won by an innings & 48 runs 2008 (Bloemfontein) - South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs 2008 (Chittagong) - South Africa won by an innings and 205 runs 2008 (Dhaka) - South Africa won by five wickets

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,; Editing by Ed Osmond)