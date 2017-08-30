Factbox: Roger Federer v Frances Tiafoe

Tennis - US Open

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 29, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their first round match. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

REUTERS - Key statistics from Roger Federer's 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 first-round victory over American Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Federer Tiafoe

Aces 17 5

Double faults 4 6

Break points won 6/13 4/5

Winners 41 23

Net points won 17/25 9/17

Unforced errors 56 49

Total points won 133 121

Match time: Two hours and 37 minutes

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)