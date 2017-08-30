Factbox: Roger Federer v Frances Tiafoe

1 / 2
Tennis - US Open
Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 29, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their first round match. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
REUTERS - Key statistics from Roger Federer's 4-6 6-2 6-1 1-6 6-4 first-round victory over American Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
3-Federer Tiafoe
Aces 17 5
Double faults 4 6
Break points won 6/13 4/5
Winners 41 23
Net points won 17/25 9/17
Unforced errors 56 49
Total points won 133 121
Match time: Two hours and 37 minutes
(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)