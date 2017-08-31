Factbox: Rafael Nadal v Taro Daniel - player profiles

Aug 29, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after his match against Susan Lajovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day two of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS - A look at the form and records of Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Japan's Taro Daniel ahead of their second-round encounter at the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Nadal returned to the top of world rankings for the first time since July 2014 on the back of a record-extending 10th French Open title.

The Spaniard lifted four titles during the clay season and reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Taro Daniel (Japan)

American-born Japanese Daniel needed five sets to fend off Tommy Paul to claim his first career victory at Flushing Meadows.

The 24-year-old has never faced Nadal on Tour.

"I know it will be on a big court so that will be exciting. But it could also be nerve-wracking," said Daniel.

"I need to go in excited and just hope that he doesn't come out too powerful."

World number 121 Daniel has never progressed past the second round at any grand slam event in his previous seven appearances.

(Writing by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)