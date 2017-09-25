Factbox: NFL responds to Trump's call to fire players who protest

Sep 24, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul (84) and linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) and Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Carter (55) kneel with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Oakland Raiders at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's comments that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem has drawn a wave of responses from NFL players, owners and celebrities outside the game.

TRUMP AT A POLITICAL RALLY IN ALABAMA ON FRIDAY

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!'"

TRUMP ON TWITTER

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

TRUMP ON TWITTER

"NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

DENVER BRONCOS DEFENSIVE END DEREK WOLFE

"It's America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and its maybe the wrong platform."

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

TERRY BRADSHAW, FORMER PITTSBURGH STEELERS QUARTERBACK TURNED NFL ANALYST

"This is America. If our country stands for anything, it's freedom. People died for that freedom, and I'm not sure if our president understands those rights."

OAKLAND RAIDERS OWNER MARK DAVIS

"I can no longer ask our team to not say something while they are in a Raider uniform. The only thing I can ask them to do is do it with class. Do it with pride. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong, we have to come up with answers."

GREEN BAY PACKERS PRESIDENT MARK MURPHY

"It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL."

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY

"I am troubled by the President's recent comments about our league and our players. Sports in America have the unique ability to bring people from all walks of life and from different points of view together to work toward or root for a common goal, and the Indianapolis Colts are proud to be a part of that tradition in our home city and state."

MIAMI DOLPHINS OWNER STEPHEN ROSS

"Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness."

SINGER STEVIE WONDER DURING A CONCERT IN NEW YORK'S CENTRAL PARK ON SATURDAY

"Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of our world, and our globe. Amen."

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sandra Maler)