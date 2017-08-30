Factbox: Maria Sharapova v Timea Babos - player profiles

Sept 3, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Timea Babos of Hungary hits to Simona Halep of Romania on day six of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the form and records of Russia's Maria Sharapova and Hungarian Timea Babos ahead of their second round encounter at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Maria Sharapova (Russia)

Sharapova returned to grand slam action in style, beating second seed Simona Halep in a highly-anticipated opening round encounter on Monday.

The 30-year-old Russian wildcard looked a bit rusty from a 15-month doping ban and a string of injuries but her performance against the Romanian should give her enough confidence to go deep into the tournament.

Timea Babos (Hungary)

Babos overcame Swiss Viktorija Golubic over three sets.

The 24-year-old lifted her second career title in February at Budapest but has since failed to reach the final four in her next 16 tournament appearances.

Babos has never faced Sharapova on tour, and it would be a major upset if she progresses to the third round by beating the Russian.

(Writing by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)