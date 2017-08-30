Factbox: Maria Sharapova v Timea Babos - 2017 record

Aug 28, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Maria Sharapova of Russia serves against Simona Halep of Romania (not pictured) on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Russia's Maria Sharapova and Hungarian Timea Babos ahead of their second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday:

MARIA SHARAPOVA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

U.S. Open: beat Simona Halep (Romania) 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the first-round

Stanford: handed walkover to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the second round

Rome: lost to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-4 3-6 1-2 retired

Madrid: lost to Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 7-5 2-6 6-4 in the second round

Stuttgart: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 3-6 7-5 6-4 in the semi-finals

TIMEA BABOS (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

U.S. Open: beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 7-5 5-7 7-5 in the first round

New Haven: lost to Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 7-5 7-6(6) in the second round

Cincinnati: lost to Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 7-5 in the first round

Toronto: lost to Agnieszka Radwansnka (Poland) 6-0 6-1 in the first round

Wimbledon: lost to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 4-6 6-1 in the first round

Eastbourne: lost to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-1 in the first round

Mallorca: lost to Kristyn Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 6-3 in the first round

Den Bosch: lost to Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 5-7 6-2 6-3 in the first round

French Open: lost to Alize Cornet (France) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-2 in the first round

Rome: lost to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2 in the first round

Madrid: lost to Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 6-2 in the first round

Rabat: lost to Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 6-1 in the first round

Istanbul: lost to Cagia Buyukakcay (Turkey) 6-4 7-6(5) in the second round

Biel: lost to Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 7-6(7) 4-2 retired in the first round

Monterrey: lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-2 3-6 7-5 in the quarter-finals

Miami: lost to Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-7(1) 6-2 6-0 in the second round

Indian Wells: lost to Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-4 1-6 6-4 in the third round

Budapest: beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3 in the final

Doha: lost to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 6-3 in the first round

St Petersburg: lost to Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the first round

Australian Open: lost to Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-4 in the first round

Sydney: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3-6 6-4 6-2 in the first round

Shenzhen: lost to Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the first round

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)