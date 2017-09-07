Factbox: Madison Keys v CoCo Vandeweghe - player profiles

Sep 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Madison Keys of the United States serves to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on day ten of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A look at the form and records of American Madison Keys and compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe ahead of their semi-final match at the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

15-Madison Keys

The world number 16 looked convincing in her quarter-final victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and will have the momentum going into the clash against CoCo Vandeweghe. Keys beat her fellow American in the final at Stanford.

20-CoCo Vandeweghe

The 25-year-old displayed plenty of tenacity in her upset of top seed Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals and will look to reach her first grand slam final with a win over her compatriot. She has lost the only two meetings she has had with Keys, both this year.

