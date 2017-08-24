For your eyes only: Sachin Tendulkar supports 'Eyebetes'

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Not turning a blind eye to diabetes, cricket's great Sachin Tendulkar has urged everyone to celebrate a healthy Ganeshotsav by getting their sugar and eyes checked at the door steps of Siddhivinayak temple.

Launched to raise awareness about the correlation between diabetes and blindness, the campaign 'Eyebetes' offers free- of-charge sugar and eye check up from August 25th to September 3 at the temple.

"Not many people are aware about blindness caused by diabetes. It is a new term ? Eyebetes. I am sure that many of you will visit Siddhivinayak temple during Ganpati this year.

"I urge everyone to take the time out to get your sugar and eyes checked when you go for Bappa's Darshan," said Tendulkar in a video message supporting the campaign.

The man behind the campaign, opthalmologist Nishant Kumar, said it was an opportunity for worshipers to get their eyes scanned and sugar checked, without paying anything from their pocket.

According to Kumar, India is on the verge of becoming the diabetes capital of the world, overtaking China.

"It is estimated that in the next few decades, we will have more than 100 million diabetics in India," he added.

Sachin, who supports the cause wholeheartedly also wished his best to the Nishant and team for the noble initiative.

The team will also give important tips on controlling diabetes to those dropping in for the tests, the organisers said in a statement.

"Early detection could help cure the disease faster. Do not take your health for granted,? Sachin said,.

"Your eyes are very precious," said the master batsman, who definitely made the best use of them through his cricketing career. PTI MGFor your eyes only: Sachin Tendulkar supports 'Eyebetes'

