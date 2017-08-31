Experimentation will continue, says Kohli after fourth ODI win

​

Having completed yet another comprehensive win over hosts Sri Lanka to keep their record clean in the ongoing tour, Team India's captain Virat Kohli hinted at making more changes for the fifth and final ODI at Colombo.

"We have given opportunities to three new guys and definitely they are going to get another opportunity. The batting order and everything can be flexible according to the situation of the game. We will experiment here and there a little bit, once the guys settle into their role in any given situation and given condition", Kohli said in the post-match press-conference.

Shardul Thakur debuted for India in the fourth game of the series, and ended with one wicket from seven overs. Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav got a chance for the first time in the series as well.

