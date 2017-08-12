Exiled Lalit Modi says goodbye to cricket administration

Modi's resignation from the RCA should make things easier for the banned state association in its bid to get its BCCI affiliation back

What's the story?

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi has resigned as the President of the Nagaur District Cricket Association thereby effectively putting an end to his association with the now-banned RCA (Rajasthan Cricket Association). Modi, in a letter sent to Rahul Johri, the BCCI CEO, which he also shared on Twitter, requested the board to release the funds reserved for the RCA.

"I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now," the 51-year-old wrote in his resignation letter.

"For Rajasthan to aim higher, we need funds from the BCCI which is our rightful share. I have done my part for the betterment of Rajasthan cricket, and now it is your turn to honour your part of the promise! I repose my faith in you and the BCCI to do the right thing.

"I would, therefore, request you to release the funds due to RCA as soon as possible. I believe it was blocked precisely because of my presence. With my exit from all forms of cricket, at all levels, forever, I think RCA deserves to reclaim their share and presence on the Indian cricket map," he added.

In case you didn't know...

Modi was credited for the genesis of the Indian Premier League (IPL) the franchise-based T20 league that has become the annual T20 cricket extravaganza since its inception in 2008.

In 2010, however, the Rajasthan-based administrator was accused of money laundering and rigging the bidding process and was subsequently expelled from the BCCI.

The Enforcement Directorate had also initiated an inquiry into the money laundering case, and Modi has since been living in exile in London as he faced financial violation charges in India.

The administrator had refused to let go of his position in the RCA, however, and it had led to the BCCI banning the association in its entirety.

Details

Settling old scores and digging up graves, Modi called for the same level of investigation into the corruption charges levelled against former BCCI and ICC President N Srinivasan as was initiated against him seven years ago.

"While demanding high levels of probity and propriety from some is certainly laudable, I wonder why the same standards are not applied to some like Mr. N Srinivasan. After all, Indian cricket administration is in a state of upheaval because of Mr. N Srinivasan," Modi questioned.

"The highest court of the land, Supreme Court, has ticked him off too for his involvement in Indian cricket and has also asked him to stay away. On the contrary, I continue to be penalized for a crime that I have not committed, even after being cleared by all the investigating agencies.

"But Mr. N Srinivasan continues to attend BCCI meetings, despite apex court's scathing observations. It does seem that while I have been expected to live up to higher standards by even exiting from all forms of cricket, the same rule is not applied to Mr. Srinivasan," he added.

Modi also gave the final touch to his soon-to-end legacy as a cricket administrator by crediting the IPL -- his brainchild -- for its massive success over the years and for the money surplus that the league has added to the BCCI's coffers.

"Dear Fans of cricket & the lifeline of the game. I want to take this opportunity 2 thank each & every one of you for making @IPL what it is," Modi tweeted.

