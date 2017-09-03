What exactly have India gained after Sri Lanka series?

​

Over the past month, the weather in India has been very jittery, it has been fleeting, it has been fickle and by all means, it has been damp. The sun beats down one moment, the clouds take over as you blink, rain starts belting down, and you blink again, whoosh...it all disappears, as if nothing happened. And yet, as you step out, there are potholes on the road, and the ride assumes a bumpy route and splash, you remember something happened, you remember it rained!

Away from this bizarre sequence of events, the Indian team were cruising along in Sri Lanka, where the weather generally tends to be on the damper side, but at least it is uniform, and yet this time people were surprised with the frequent spurts of extended sunshine to make matters a wee bit interesting. Perhaps the Indian team did not blink enough for the weather to change, perhaps they never needed to blink, their journey was so smooth that they encountered almost no potholes along the way... and as the team wrapped up the ODI series 5-0 after having schooled the hosts in Tests, perhaps the time is ripe to ask, what exactly did the Indian team gain?

In many ways this series can be an apt metaphor to the weather back home in India; there were dominant Indian performances over a sustained period of time, and as you blinked, Sri Lanka somehow managed to break the flow, and then as you blinked again, India were back in control... as if nothing happened. The only difference was that unlike the sharp bursts of rains in India which left potholes on the road, Sri Lanka were tepid even when in control and thus India's route was never scarred.

What exactly did India gain?

Virat Kohli loves the press, he is eloquent, never minces his words, is always upbeat and loves to put across whatever he is thinking.

"We are not going to be predictable or have a set pattern anymore in terms of what we are going to do in ODI or T20 cricket. Anyone could go anywhere. That’s what we are looking to do,” Kohli had said before the series, clearly setting the tone for the long run -- the 2019 World Cup.

As the ODI series meandered to a close, India had given all the players in the squad playing time; few looked promising, few looked out of their depth, but such was the fickleness of the opposition strength, that nothing positive could be filtered out.

Not everything was hunky dory for India, it has to be said. Sri Lanka did have their moments, and even if they did not do anything substantial with these moments, they made sure few players would be left floundering around for some sort of positivity.

Kohli loves KL Rahul, he bats for him at every press conference, believes in his ability and wants him to be the match winner. And Rahul has responded too, in Tests, that is; he has scored seven consecutive half centuries in Test matches and looks the part at the top of the order. Bigger and sterner challenges await him, but the promise is just too radiant.

Now, Rahul is a peculiar case; with a solid base and watertight technique, he added a plethora of strokes in his arsenal in the IPL and this catapulted him into India's limited overs ambitions too. He then scored a century on his ODI debut, looking at ease against the white ball.

