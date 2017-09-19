The evolution of Sachin Tendulkar: in pictures

​

Sachin Tendulkar has undoubtedly been the best batsman that India has ever produced -- perhaps the very best in the game. He rewrote the history books and his contribution to the game remains unparalleled.

Let us look back at the evolution of his career through pictures.

Cricket was in his blood from a very early stage. But a great influence was that of his brother Ajit Tendulkar, who played with him and inspired him in his early childhood. He went on to advise him till the end of his career.

The man who had the most important formative influence on Tendulkar's cricketing career was his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Known as a hard task-master, Achrekar was a wonderful coach who shaped quite a few successful cricketing careers. Tendulkar remains indebted to him to this day.

Tendulkar's domestic career really took off in 1988 when he scored a stunning 326 not out against St. Xavier's School in a Harris Shield inter-school tournament.

In the process, he strung together an unbroken 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli, a record which was broken in 2006.

