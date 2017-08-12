English school boy takes six wickets in an over

​

Luke Robinson after having produced a six-wicket maiden for Philadelphia U-13 cricket team in Durham More

What's the story?

Luke Robinson of the Philadelphia Cricket Club in London has created a unique record of picking up six wickets in an over. He achieved this feat playing for the Club's under-13 team in the Durham Cricket League, and all six batsmen were dismissed clean bowled.

The medium pacer was playing against Langley Park with several members of his family bearing witness to the game. Robinson's father Stephen was one of the on-field umpires and was the one at the non-striker's end when he took the double hat trick, while his mother Helen was the scorer.

His brother Matthew was on the same team as Luke cleaned up batsmen one after the other, dismantling the stumps in succession thereby ruling out any umpiring bias by his father.

"He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets," Robinson senior was quoted by the local newspapers.

"He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings. But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10 for 1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18."

The heart of the matter

Philadelphia, batting first, were skittled out for 76 runs, but riding on Luke's effort went on to win the game and qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

"He’s benefitted from some quality coaching at the club from the likes of former Durham County Cricket Club head coach Geoff Cook and former Durham bowler Neil Killeen," the father added.

"And now he’s reaping the reward of all the effort that he’s put in."

Author's take

The effort put in by the Durham youngster certainly invites appreciation, and while he would have thanked his stars for aligning in the right manner, for double-hattricks are rare in competitive cricket, that he disturbed the wickets on six successive balls speaks of his skills as well as those of the batsmen.

The Durham County Cricket Club must recognize Robinson's efforts and must reward him for this spectacular feat. Performances like these not only make the news and unforeseen stories but they also inspire the generation of Robinson and the like to strive for excellence while pursuing the sport.

Tweet speak

Congratulations to our U13 Luke Robinson who took 6 wickets in an over tonight, all bowled v Langley Park U13s #6in6balls #wellbowled — Philadelphia C.C.C (@PhiliCC) August 9, 2017

