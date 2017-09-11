England won't win Ashes unless 'terrible' catching improves, says Bayliss

London [UK], Sept. 11 (ANI): England head coach Trevor Bayliss reckons his team cannot win the upcoming Ashes series unless their catching improves.

England dropped at least 14 chances in the three-Test series against West Indies which they won 2-1.

According to Bayliss, while some of those chances were far from straightforward, there were several that were "quite easy".

"The catching has been terrible, especially in the last couple of Tests. We're not going to go there [Australia] and win anything dropping that many," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bayliss as saying.

"We were catching quite well up until the last three Tests and some of the catches we dropped we were quite easy. Dropping easy catches is usually down to concentration," he added.

England, who hold the Ashes, will travel to Australia for a five-match Ashes series that begins on November 23 at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)