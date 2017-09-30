England vs Windies 2017: 5 things we learnt from the ODI series

​

England cruised to victory against West Indies in the fifth ODI at Southampton, claiming the series 4-0. Ewin Lewis' performance was a big positive for the Windies. He scored a total of 200 runs at a strike rate of 132. Yet, they failed to click consistently as a team, and ended up losing the series miserably.

There were a lot of positives for England though: Jonny Bairstow scored 302 runs at an average of 60 along with Moeen Ali, who compiled 150 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 182.

Here are the five takeaways from this ODI series:

#5 Shai Hope is here to stay

After a long wait, West Indies have found a player who can stabilize the innings at No.3. Shai Hope showed his quality in the Tests against England, scoring a couple of match-winning hundreds, and followed it up with some good scores in the ODIs as well. His key strengths are his orthodox stroke-play and the ability to counter swing better than his teammates.

In a batting lineup filled with stroke-makers, Hope's presence adds solidity. He can play the long innings most of his teammates struggle to. His wicket-keeping abilities are an added bonus.

#4 Marlon Samuels does not deserve a place in the ODI team

Marlon Samuels was once an integral part of the Windies lineup. He played a starring role in both their World T20 triumphs. Coming into this series, West Indies expected Samuels to hold the fragile middle-order together.

He scored a total of 61 runs in this series at an average of 15. His strike rate of 49 is the lowest for any player who faced at least 100 balls. It created a lot of pressure on the lower order batsmen, with the long Windies tail not helping the cause either. Considering his form, he might have to make way for Chadwick Walton in the future.

#3 Hales, Roy and Bairstow offer options for Root at the top

