England vs West Indies: Plunkett excited to face Gayle in ODIs

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept. 18 (ANI): Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle, during the lone T20I in Durham on Saturday, gave England a taste of what they can expect in the five-match ODI clash beginning Tuesday.

Gayle gathered 49 from 21 balls as West Indies defeated England by 21 runs in their lone T20I fixture on Saturday.

The powerful batsman smashed three fours and four sixes in his 21-ball inning.

And the innings was a reminder for the cricket fraternity across the world that the 37-year-old Jamaican has lost none of his power at the crease.

And England pacer Liam Plunkett believes it would be really exciting for his team to face West Indies' big-hitter in the ODIs.

"I don't think anyone knows (how to bowl to Gayle) do they?" Sport24 quoted Plunkett as saying.

"He's such a good player he just hits the ball out of the park wherever he wants," he added.

It should be noted that none of the West Indies side that played on Saturday featured during their recent 1-2 Test series loss in England.

However, the likes of Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Jerome Taylor are now back in the fold and would be giving West Indies the power and the confidence required to take up the battle against England in the limited-overs fixture.

"It's good they have their experienced players back, a lot of stars, and that's what you want to play against," said Plunkett.

"You want to beat the best they can bring over," added the 32-year-old. (ANI)