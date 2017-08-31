England vs West Indies 2017: Five areas where the hosts must work on

Lack of consistency by the openers is hurting England. ​England has stooped to another low courtesy of their sensational and historic Test defeat against West Indies at Headingley. Although the Test was dragged for five days, it was evident that on most parts, the visitors had an upper hand while the hosts were outplayed convincingly.This loss has once again brought to limelight the gaping holes existing in England's team. The lack of young talent and rusty performances from the experienced ones has cost the team dearly. England somehow managed to keep the under-confident and under-skilled South Africans at the bay, but as West Indies have shown, England may struggle heavily in the upcoming Ashes.Introspection has become the need of the hour for England cricket and to overcome the pain of this humiliating defeat, they must eliminate their weaknesses. Here are five areas that are proving to be the Achilles heel for the team.Andrew Stauss' shoes seem to be too big to fill for English cricket. Since his retirement in 2012, 13 players have opened the innings for England along with Alastair Cook but nobody has played more than 12 Tests.Mark Stoneman's half-century in the second Test must have ignited hope in the English camp as, during his knock of 52, he looked confident, fluent and most importantly set for a long inning.However, his scores in three innings so far are 8, 19, and 52. This half-century may look promising but it hasn't solved the problem. England need is consistency at the top of the order - something which has become an extremely rare trait.Cook scored a crisp 243 runs in the first Test, but that century came after 16 innings. Although still solid, the left-handed opener is now looking exhausted and on several occasions was rusty.Hence, England must find a consistent and strong opening partner for Cook who will keep things tidy at the top of the order. Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales and Keaton Jennings have had their opportunities but their failures have increased the dark clouds over England cricket. ​​​​

​

Lack of consistency by the openers is hurting England

England has stooped to another low courtesy of their sensational and historic Test defeat against West Indies at Headingley. Although the Test was dragged for five days, it was evident that on most parts, the visitors had an upper hand while the hosts were outplayed convincingly.

This loss has once again brought to limelight the gaping holes existing in England's team. The lack of young talent and rusty performances from the experienced ones has cost the team dearly. England somehow managed to keep the under-confident and under-skilled South Africans at the bay, but as West Indies have shown, England may struggle heavily in the upcoming Ashes.

Introspection has become the need of the hour for England cricket and to overcome the pain of this humiliating defeat, they must eliminate their weaknesses. Here are five areas that are proving to be the Achilles heel for the team.

#5 Solve the openers' debacle

Andrew Stauss' shoes seem to be too big to fill for English cricket. Since his retirement in 2012, 13 players have opened the innings for England along with Alastair Cook but nobody has played more than 12 Tests.

Mark Stoneman's half-century in the second Test must have ignited hope in the English camp as, during his knock of 52, he looked confident, fluent and most importantly set for a long inning.

However, his scores in three innings so far are 8, 19, and 52. This half-century may look promising but it hasn't solved the problem. England need is consistency at the top of the order - something which has become an extremely rare trait.

Cook scored a crisp 243 runs in the first Test, but that century came after 16 innings. Although still solid, the left-handed opener is now looking exhausted and on several occasions was rusty.

Hence, England must find a consistent and strong opening partner for Cook who will keep things tidy at the top of the order. Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales and Keaton Jennings have had their opportunities but their failures have increased the dark clouds over England cricket.

​

​

​

​

#4 Find a helping hand for Joe Root in the middle order

Can Malan become a pillar of the middle order

Currently, England's middle order is all about Joe Root. The skipper is the foreward, body, and epilogue of the story for the middle order. His prolific run-making and consistent batting have overshadowed the gaping holes that exist in the middle order.

Also, the trio of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali have recused the team on too many occasions. The sight of one among the three walking at the crease in a critical situation and then steering the home to normalcy has become extremely common.

Except for Joe Root, there is nothing of substantial quality in the middle order and that is hurting the English team. The current pallbearers Tom Westley and Dawid Malan have shone in bits and parts but have failed to create a lasting impression.

Garry Ballance was offered an extended run but he too faded away with time. Ben Duckett's inclusion brought fresh air in the middle order, but in seven innings, he managed to get only one score of fifty.

Malan has scored two fifties in his last three innings and currently, he is the best bait for Root and Co. He deserves some chances as he has behind him an experience of more than 140 first-class games.

However, the future seems bleak for Westley who in his four Test appearances has made scores of 25, 59, 29, 9, 8, 3, and 8. But the question is, if not Westley then who?

​

#3 Fielding standards

Feilding was the key reason for England's downfall in Headlingly

The Headingley Test saw one of the most dramatic comebacks in Test cricket, and it also saw some of the most pathetic fielding efforts. Both teams had their share of miseries in fielding, but it will be the home team who will be feeling the heat the most as they ended up losing the game.

In the fourth innings, Kraigg Brathwaite was dropped on 4 and then on 29 by Cook and Broad respectively. He went on to make 95 runs and was also part of the 144 run partnership that anchored the historic chase.

Jermaine Blackwood - who delivered the final punch in the game was also dropped by Ben Stokes. He was also dropped by Moeen Ali at mid-on in the first innings. He made 49 runs in that innings.

Read More