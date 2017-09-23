England vs West Indies 2017: 5 Windies cricketers who should have been a part of this series

​

Badree is a very handy limited-overs bowler More

​

After their historic win in the Headingley Test match, Windies were brought back to reality. Following their loss in the first ODI at Manchester by a big margin, they lost the opportunity to automatically qualify for the ICC World Cup, 2019.

Due to issues between players and the WICB over contracts and pay disputes, most high-profile players opted out of playing for the country in the past few years.

As a result of that, the Windies ODI team is filled with young, inexperienced players. Captained by Jason Holder, they have struggled in this format of the game over the past few years.

Things seem to be improving though with the return of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Jerome Taylor. Looking at this Windies team, what is clear is that they need more experience and balance to compete against a strong England team on their home soil.

Here’s looking at 5 WI cricketers who should have been a part of this ODI series:

Samuel Badree

Samuel Badree has been designated a T20 specialist. He has displayed his talents as a fine leg-spinner in T20 leagues across the globe with a good amount of success.

A modern-day leg-spinner, he is known more for his containing skills than his wicket-taking abilities. That has got to do with the fact that he bowls in the first six overs of a T20 game.

His control, accuracy and ability to curtail many batsmen who look to attack from the start make him an asset to have on the team. In a very young Windies ODI team, he can add much needed experience.

He has represented his country in 42 T20Is, grabbing 52 wickets at a very impressive average of 17.52. Certainly, this merits his selection into the ODI team.

​

Sunil Narine

Narine is Windies' best spinner More

​

Everyone who follows Windies cricket or the various T20 leagues around the world will be familiar with Sunil Narine. Aside from his funky hairstyle, his off-spin bowling is also lethal.

Narine rose to fame in all the formats of the game with his simple, yet complex bowling action which foxed batsmen. He was the pioneer of the carom ball along with Saeed Ajmal from Pakistan and this variation made him a match-winning bowler.

The Indian Premier League ( IPL) was instrumental in his growth. His control, guile and deceptive lengths made him a lethal weapon to have in the side.

Narine has discovered a newfound talent - his batting - which has gained prominence since last year's IPL, where an injury to Chris Lynn forced KKR to open with him. And to everyone’s surprise, he dominated the bowlers and provided rollicking starts.

Read More