England vs South Africa 2017: 3rd ODI, 5 talking points

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada (l) is congratulated after dismissing Adil Rashid first ball during the 3rd Royal London Cup match between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A sensational opening spell from Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell on a green top at Lord's saw England reduced to 20/6 within five overs, the first time a team has lost that many in five overs in ODI history. A recovery of sorts from Johnny Bairstow and David Willey took England past 100 and some respectability.

But the result of the game was sealed inside those five overs. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla helped South Africa to a bright start and AB de Villiers and Duminy took them past the target of 154 with little fuss. The skipper, in particular, seemed to be in good nick for the Proteas.

England, on the other hand, will ponder how a dead rubber turned into a nightmarish last game before the Champions Trophy. Granted that this was an inconsequential match, but the manner in which the top order succumbed on a green track will embarrass England.

Brief Scores: England 153/10 (Bairstow 51, Rabada 4/39, Maharaj 3/25) lost to South Africa 156/3 (Amla 55, de Kock 34)

Take a look at the talking points from the final ODI of the three match series between England and South Africa.

#5 England, 20/6 in 5 overs

Cricket is a funny game. One day you are smashing scores of 300+ at will and the next day you are 20/6 in 5 overs. The English batsmen wore a sour look as Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell steamed in to reduce them to 20/6 in 5 overs. It was the quickest loss of the top six wickets in the history of ODIs. Jason Roy departed in the very first over from Rabada, continuing his streaky run of form.

Joe Root fell to a peach from Parnell and Eoin Morgan followed suit. When Hales tried to slam an on-song Rabada, the crowd were appalled as would have been the England skipper and coach. Buttler and Rashid fell off successive balls in the same over as Rabada picked up four within five overs of the game and England were left bruising at 20/6.

#4 Parnell stakes his claim

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Wayne Parnell of South Africa celebrates dismissing Jason Roy of England during the 1st Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at Headingley on May 24, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Wayne Parnell may not be a popular choice among South African fans and critics, but when he gets going with the new ball, the left-hand seamer is a potent bowler. He loves overcast conditions and has a knack of picking up early wickets when the ball is doing a bit. With four all-rounders to choose from, South Africa will have one less headache after this game.

Parnell started by trapping Joe Root in front with a perfect inswinger that rapped the England no.3 on the pads. He proceeded to remove the England captain with another well shaped delivery before returning to break the Johnny Bairstow - David Willey stand.

Parnell's new ball exploits combined with Chris Morris' failure to impress since landing in England might prompt South Africa to pick the former in the playing eleven.

#3 Jonny Bairstow cashes in on his opportunity

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Jonny Bairstow of England hits out as Quinton du Kock of South Africa looks on during the 3rd Royal London ODI between England and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)