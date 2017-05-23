England vs South Africa 2017: 5 players to watch out for in the One Day series

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: South Africa captain AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan hold the series trophy at Headingley on May 23, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

With the Champions Trophy imminent, two of the favourites going into the multi-nation tournament clash in a three-match One-Day series. South Africa, who are going into an ICC tournament as the favourites for the umpteenth time will be taking on England in their backyard in a series that should also serve as a warm-up to the main event.

England have made elephantine steps in One Day Internationals since the 2015 World Cup and have rejigged their side completely. The effects bore fruit in the World T20last year when they reached the finals only to lose out to West Indies because of Carlos Braithwaite’s heroics in the final over.

Ben Stokes, who delivered that horror show of a last over has seemingly recovered from that loss along with his team and go into the Champions Trophy in decent shape.

Their opponents, South Africa, are ranked number one in the format and boast of some prodigious talent in their ranks. While the Champions Trophy will present an altogether different challenge, the Proteas head into this series as the favourites to win.

With the 1st ODI in Leeds in 24th of May, we take a look at five players to watch out for in the three-match series.

#5 Jason Roy

Jason Roy England More

The elegant England opener is symbolic of the wave of change the England limited overs team has undergone. An attacking batsman who loves to play his flat batted shots, Roy has risen to prominence at the top of the England batting line-up.

A frustrating IPL season with Gujarat Lions saw him benched for a large duration of the season because of the franchises' strength at the top. Roy soon made it evident that he wasn't pleased with the bench time and returned to England to play in the series against Ireland. Roy's starts will be vital for England against a powerful bowling line-up.

#4 Quinton de Kock

HOVE, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Quinton de Kock of South Africa hits out while Sussex wicket keeper Michael Burgess looks on during the Tour Match between Sussex and South Africa at The 1st Central County Ground on May 19, 2017 in Hove, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) More

The sensational South African opener won five awards at the CSA award night last week including the Cricketer of The Year, Test Cricketer of The Year and ODI Cricketer of The Year awards. The wicket-keeper batsman has come of age and is delivering on a consistent basis for the Proteas.

He returned from injury for the warm-up games in England and promptly slammed a hundred on his comeback. Having missed the IPL, the left-hander is fresh and looks in great touch – that is bad news for the hosts who will be looking to keep him silent in the series. De Kock's rapport with Hashim Amla makes him a rather dangerous batsman at the top of the order for the Proteas.

Read More