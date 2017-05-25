England vs South Africa 2017: 1st ODI, 5 Talking Points

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Moeen Ali of England celebrates with Jos Buttler after dismissing Chris Morris of South Africa during the 1st Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at Headingley on May 24, 2017 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A collapse of the South African middle-order and a magnificent hundred from Eoin Morgan helped England overcome the Proteas by 72 runs in the first ODI at Leeds. Put in to bat, England rode on a Hales-Root partnership initially before Andile Phehlukwayo broke through with twin strikes.

Stokes and Buttler departed in the space of 10 balls and England looked like they would fall well short of 300. But Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali put on a riveting 117 run stand in 13 overs. Morgan raced to a fine 100, while Ali, after a shaky start, took England to 339 with some powerful strikes towards the end.

South Africa found their own stable pair at the top in Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis but like Hales and Root, the duo fell in quick succession to leave de Villiers with too much work to do. He was offered no support by the trio of JP Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris as all of them were dismissed off poor strokes.

Eventually, the asking rate became too steep and de Villiers was forced to go big, resulting in his dismissal. A few lusty blows from Parnell and Rabada only delayed the inevitable as England romped home by 72 runs.

Brief Scores: England 339/6 (Morgan 107, Ali 77, Phehlukwayo 2/59) beat South Africa 267/10 (Amla 73, du Plessis 67, Woakes 4/38)

Take a look at the talking points from the first One Day International at Leeds.

#5 Alex Hales gets a healthy workout

England know that heading into the Champions Trophy, Alex Hales is a vital member of their squad. With the ability to accelerate the innings at the start, anchor in the middle-overs, and lambast in the death, Hales is the complete package. However, he has not featured as much as England would have liked since his return from injury.

But the aggressive opener showed little signs of rust as he dug into Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell, smashing the latter for two boundaries in an over. Root did not look at his best, but gave Hales good company as the opener ensured England were well on top during his stay at the crease. He cracked his eighth half-century but fell on 61.



#4 Andile Phehlukwayo stakes his claim

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa celebrates dismissing Alex Hales of England during the 1st Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at Headingley on May 24, 2017 in Leeds, England.

A year ago, South Africa were searching for a good all-rounder. But now they have four – Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo – and aren't sure how to fit them into their playing XI.

Phehlukwayo gave a good account of himself in his debut series against Australia where he led the bowling charts. His gritty batting at the death also earned accolades but his bowling, despite the numbers, was under scrutiny.

The all-rounder put matters to rest with a splendid spell against England. He had the well settled Alex Hales edging to de Kock before grabbing the all important wicket of Joe Root with a bouncer. His figures after his first four overs read 4-0-16-2. Although he took a bit of stick towards the end, Phehlukwayo showed that he can do a good job as a bowler.

#3 Eoin Morgan slams 11th ODI ton

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 24: England batsman Eoin Morgan hits out watched by South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the 1st Royal London One Day International match between England and South Aafrica at Headingley on May 24, 2017 in Leeds, England.

