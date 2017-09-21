England stay ahead as rain abandons second ODI against Windies

Nottingham [UK], Sept. 22 (ANI): The second ODI of the five-match series between England and West Indies was called off after just 14 deliveries of action because of persistent rain at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England already lead the series 1-0 after securing a comfortable seven-wicket win played at Old Trafford.

Only 11 minutes of play was possible on the day before rain arrived and the umpires took the players off the field with England 21 without loss in 2.2 overs after being sent in to bat by Windies captain Jason Holder.

Jonny Bairstow, the hero of the first ODI, was on nine with Alex Hales on 10 when the players went off and could never come back on the field because of the persistent, heavy rains.

Earlier, the defeat in the first ODI had put West Indies out of the reckoning for a direct berth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which will also take place in the United Kingdom.

They needed to win the series 5-0 or 4-0 with a no-result to overtake Sri Lanka before the September 30 cut-off date, and must now play the qualifiers next year to try and still make it to the marquee event.

The two teams will now lock horns in the third game in Bristol on Sunday. (ANI)