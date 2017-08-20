England rout Windies in Edgbaston Test

Birmingham [UK], August 20 (ANI): England crushed West Indies by an innings and 209 runs inside three days in their inaugural day/night Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Following on, the visitors were bowled out for 137 in their second innings as they lost 19 wickets in total during the day's play, thus giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only opener Kraigg Brathwaite could stay a little while at the crease as he top scored the innings with knock of 40.

The Jason Holder-led side were earlier bowled out for just 168 in their first innings after England piled up 514-8 declared courtesy man-of-the-match Alastair Cook's 243 and captain Joe Root's 136.

Stuart Broad stared for the hosts in the second innings as he rattled through the West Indies batting line-up. The right-arm pacer took three wickets for 34 runs in 10 overs. During the course of the inning, Broad also went pass England great Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets.

The 31-year-old has now moved into second-place in England's all-time list behind longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson.

The two teams will now face each other in the second Test beginning August 25 at the Leeds. (ANI)