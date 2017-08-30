England name unchanged squad for third test against West Indies

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second Test - Leeds, Britain - August 28, 2017 England's Joe Root and team mates at end of play Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - England have named an unchanged squad for the series-deciding third Test against West Indies at Lord's next week.

Tuesday's five-wicket defeat by the visitors in a compelling second test at Headingley meant a series that looked like being a one-sided affair will now go to the wire.

Despite that setback, the selectors have kept faith with the same 13 players for what will be the last Test match before England face Australia in the Ashes.

It could mean another chance for Essex batsman Tom Westley to stake his claim for a place after a disappointing run of scores against West Indies and South Africa.

Right-hander Westley has only scored one half century in seven Test innings and is running out of time to convince that he can be the answer to England's top-order batting woes.

The third Test begins next Thursday.

England squad: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Dawid Malan,

Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley,

Chris Woakes.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich)