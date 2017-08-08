England will be favourites to win Ashes: du Plessis

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 8 (ANI): South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis has expressed confidence that England's quicks will rattle Australia on their home turf and emerge out victorious in the upcoming Ashes series.

The Joe Root-led side registered a massive 177-run win over South Africa in the fourth and final Test at Old Trafford to clinch the four-match series 3-1.

And du Plessis admitted that although it all depends upon the conditions, he is hopeful England would head into this summer's Ashes series against the Steve Smith-led side as favourites.

"I think it's dependent on the conditions. I've always felt Australia as a team play really well on flat wickets, bouncy flat wickets, (but) if the conditions allow a bit of seam and swing and spin, then I think England will be favourites," cricket.com.au quoted du Plessis as saying.

While du Plessis backed England to upset Australia on home soil, head coach Trevor Bayliss refused to get carried away from England's 3-1 win over the Proteas.

"It's always a good thing that you're winning but we're not papering over the cracks," Bayliss said.

Bayliss further revealed that they are looking over the make-up of England's top five, with only Root and Alastair Cook are assured of their places in the Playing XI for the Ashes.

"We know there are some spots that haven't been cemented down. We're still looking for those guys to prove their worth at this level. Hopefully not before too long we do see some big scores from some of those guys," he added.

This year's Ashes series will begin on November 23, with the first Test being played at the Gabba in Brisbane.