England claim top spot in women's rankings

​

England won the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 by defeating India in the final at Lord's More

England Women have usurped Australia Women by an infinitesimally small margin of 0.04 rating points to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women's Team Rankings. This is the first time that Australia have surrendered the top spot since the combined rankings system was introduced in October 2015. India Women have gained three ranking points to move to 116 and are fourth-placed behind New Zealand Women, who occupy the third spot with 118 points.

England leapfrogged Australia after the results from 2013-14 and 2014-15 were considered at 50% weightage and those from 2015-16 were considered at 100% weightage in the annual rankings update. England, who travel to Australia this year-end for the Ashes tour, started the year with 125 ranking points, three points behind Australia.

Now, Australia are second-placed with 128.43 points.

"It's flattering to be named as the No.1 side in the world because it's a sign of how much progress we've made. It won't take anything away from the challenges ahead of us, though," England captain Heather Knight said.

"We're a developing side and our journey isn't finished yet. We have plenty more hard work to do, starting with the Ashes in Australia this winter but it has been a great 12 months for us. We'll never forget the feeling of winning the World Cup on home soil and we want to keep pushing forward as a side so we can experience more moments like that," she added.

Here are the latest ICC Women's Team Rankings:

Women's Team Rankings More

​