England to take on Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Hosts England will take on Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2017 opener at the Oval here on Thursday.

Going into the match, Bangladesh would be brimming with confidence as they have won four of their last seven ODI games versus England.

Here are some facts about the two sides:

• Bangladesh have won four of their last seven ODI games versus England; having previously lost all 12 played against England immediately before this current run.

• England have won 79 percent of their ODI encounters with Bangladesh (15 of 19); of the sides competing in the Champions Trophy, only New Zealand (70 percent) have a lower win percentage against them.

• England have won eight of their last nine ODI matches; that defeat coming in a dead rubber against South Africa, their most recent outing.

• England come into this tournament having won six of their last seven ODI series, including the last three in a row.

• Bangladesh have won back-to-back ODI games (Ireland and New Zealand) ahead of this encounter with England; if they claim victory in this match, it'll be the first time they've won three in a row outside of Bangladesh since 2009 (five in succession).

• England have registered victories in eight of their last 10 ODI matches at the Oval; also, they claimed a 10-wicket win in the only previous such encounter against Bangladesh at the famous venue (June 2005).

• Of the teams involved in this edition of the competition, England and Bangladesh are two of three sides yet to win the Champions Trophy (Pakistan); England twice finishing as runners-up whilst Bangladesh are yet to feature in a final.

• Bangladesh are appearing in the Champions Trophy group stage for the first time since 2004; England have progressed beyond the group stage in three of their last four attempts.

Squads

Bangladesh: Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sanjamul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. (ANI)