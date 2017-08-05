England's Tom Westley shows promise once again

​

When Tom Westley debuted against South Africa in the third Test at the Oval, he had behind him an experience of 144 first class games and 8000 plus runs. He had toiled ten years in domestic cricket which trained him effectively for the challenges of Test cricket.

His staunch foundation was reflected in his debut innings in which he scored 22 runs off 50 balls. It wasn’t a spectacular debut or a knock that would turn him into an overnight star in cricket. But that small and solid innings was indicative of his strong defence and promising temperament.

In adverse conditions, Westley kept South African bowlers at bay for about an hour and neutralised the threat of the new ball. It wasn’t a great achievement but was certainly a good knock. The second innings was even better as he notched up his maiden Test fifty and consolidated England’s dominance.

It was a more than a decent debut which made the world notice his potential and abilities. Hence, when he walked to the crease in the first innings of the fourth Test, the England team and the cricket world expected something more from him.

A solid start in the fourth innings

And once again the right-hand batsman started with tremendous promise. He was barraged with balls that kept hitting the fourth and fifth stump. He left most of them with sound judgement. He was also lucky as a few deliveries that moved away missed his bat narrowly and few, after getting the outside edge, dropped short of the fielders.

It was a tense start with the Proteas bowlers keeping things tight. But, Westley played the waiting game beautifully and showed his resilience by coming out unscratched from the fierce battle.

He was beaten, squared up and troubled frequently. And at times, looked all over the place as he missed the ball by miles. But somehow he survived the ordeal and importantly prevented South Africa from making further inroads during the crucial first session.

Until lunch, the England batsman had faced 56 balls out of which four missed the outside edge of his bat by a whisker while three balls landed safely after claiming the edge. If anything, it was a scratchy knock. Only seven scoring shots in 56 balls.

But what mattered was his survival. The seven scoring shots included four boundaries that mirrored Westley’s strong technique and his intent. The first boundary came off an overpitched delivery, the second when Morkel strayed on his pads and the fourth as de Bruyn erred in length and bowled short and wide of off stump. Except for the third boundary which was the result of an outside edge, his boundaries came when the bowlers made mistakes.

