Elbow injury rules McCullum out of CPL

Wellington [New Zealand], September 3 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has been ruled out remainder of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after sustaining a blow on his arm while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Tridents, on Sunday.

McCullum was on 26 when he was hit on his left arm by pacer Wayne Parnell, forcing him to retire.

"CPL over for this year, unfortunate. Been a ride with Knight Riders brothers! Many thanks to all for your support! Luck team!" ESPNcricinfo quoted McCullum as saying on Twitter, sharing a picture of his x-ray.

He was taken to hospital where x-rays confirmed the bad news.

The 35-year-old scored 335 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.83 in the ongoing season of CPL. (ANI)