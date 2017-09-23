EFL probe AFC Wimbledon over failure to use MK Dons' full name

(Reuters) - AFC Wimbledon could find themselves in hot water with the English Football League (EFL), who are looking into reports the club failed to recognise bitter foes MK Dons by their full name at their League One game on Friday.

The two sides have a fierce rivalry. AFC Wimbledon was formed in 2002 by supporters of Wimbledon FC, who were angry at a Football Association decision to allow the club to relocate to Milton Keynes.

Wimbledon FC, who won the FA Cup in 1988, were known as 'The Dons'.

The EFL have asked AFC Wimbledon to provide relevant information about Friday's third tier match.

Wimbledon referred to MK Dons as Milton Keynes in their match coverage and excluded them from their matchday programme cover, despite giving the EFL assurances that the game would be treated the same as any other home fixture.

"The failure to recognise MK Dons in the correct manner causes reputational issues for the EFL as well as creating the potential for unrest amongst MK Dons supporters and, as such, is of concern for the EFL," the EFL said in a statement.

If Wimbledon are charged with breaching the regulations after the investigation, the case will be passed on to the league's Disciplinary Commission.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)