Eden Park to host first day-night Test in New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], Aug 28 (ANI): The iconic Eden Park in Auckland is all set to create history by hosting New Zealand's first ever day-night Test against England next year.

The first game, beginning from March 22, of the two-match series between the two sides was tentatively slated to be held as a day-night fixture even before the Auckland Council approved New Zealand Cricket's request to host England under lights.

Reflecting on the same, New Zealand Cricket COO Anthony Crummy expressed confidence on the successful holding of day-night fixture before insisting that the format would attract large number of people.

"This a very important outcome for Test cricket lovers in New Zealand - simply because it allows us the opportunity to play the game at a time when more people can engage with it. We're sure it will be a very successful event, and that English and New Zealand fans alike will make the most of the opportunity," ESPNcricinfo quoted Crummy as saying.

New Zealand had appeared in the first-ever pink ball match against Australia in Adelaide in November 2015, and it was a huge success, attracting a large number of spectators and an average television audience.

The pink ball Test at Eden Park will be the eighth day-night Test overall.(ANI)