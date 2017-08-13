How the dynamics of wicket-keeping have changed over the years

​

A cricket team of 11 players will have some batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders (maybe) and a wicketkeeper. The count of batsmen/bowlers/all-rounders may change depending on pitch condition, opposition strengths or weaknesses, individual performance and team balance but there will always be a wicket-keeper.

The criterion to identify a good batsmen or bowler has not changed significantly with the advent of new cricketing techniques.

For example, in a T20, if a batsman can chip in a quick thirty (strike rate of 150-200), he would be considered a better option than a player with a 50 against his name but at strike-rate of 110-120.

Nonetheless, the crucial factors determining if a bowler or batsman is good or not are still the same.

However, for a wicketkeeper, the desired skills have changed with the course of time. Historically, wicketkeepers in test cricket were judged by how well they kept wicket; their batting skills were useful, but their place in the team didn't depend on it.

As per Sir Donald Bradman, the greatest wicketkeeper of all times is Donald Tallon. He was quite a deft wicket-keeper and his batting average of 17 was never a point of discussion.

During those days, an average in the mid-20s, or even lower, was acceptable. Most of the better wicketkeepers had average batting skills but they were all outstanding behind the stumps. Due to these niche skills, they enjoyed long careers.

Rod Marsh played 96 Tests and scored only three hundreds with a career average of 26.51; for Wasim Bari, it was only 15.88 in 81 matches, and England's Bob Taylor averaged 16.28 in 57.

West Indian Desmond Lewis started his career with scores of an unbeaten 81, 88, 14, 72, etc. and though it would seem that these were good enough stats to secure his place in the team, yet Lewis was soon replaced by the superior gloveman Deryck Murray.

Statistically, Lewis is the best wicketkeeper-batsman of all time with an average of 86.33 over 3 test matches.

Jeff Dujon and Alan Knott had a career average marginally above 30 but it was their spectacular wicket-keeping skills which would earn them a place in the squad. For Dujon it was the flexibility and athletics whereas for Knott it was how nimbly he would collect the ball facing some of the best bowlers in the world.

