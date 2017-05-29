Dougie Brown appointed UAE head coach

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI): Former England and Scotland all-rounder Dougie Brown has been appointed as the head coach of UAE.

The 47-year-old had previously worked with UAE as interim coach for three months.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket board member and chief selector said, "After a very extensive process, the board are very pleased to confirm that Dougie has been selected as Emirates Cricket's Head Coach."

"Dougie's influence with and impact on the players has been evident through their recent form and commitment, and we look forward to watching them continue this upward curve under his guidance," he added.

Meanwhile, Brown, who played 25 ODIs and two T20Is in an international career spanning a decade from 1997 to 2007, said it was a huge honour for him to be appointed as the head coach of the UAE.

"It is a huge honour to be appointed head coach of the UAE Cricket National Team and I really look forward to the exciting challenges that lie ahead as we look to build on the recent success the team has achieved." stated Brown.

"We have had an outstanding 3 months and I continue to be impressed with both individual and team performances. I relish the opportunity to further develop the team culture and reinforce our style of play," he added.

UAE had been without a full-time coach since former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed resigned from the post in April 2016.

Brown's appointment commences June 1 where his first task would be to prepare the players for their upcoming 50-over matches against The Netherlands, in The Netherlands, mid-July. (ANI)