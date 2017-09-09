Dortmund held by 10-man Freiburg after VAR red card

FREIBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund dropped their first Bundesliga points of the season in a feisty 0-0 draw with a gallant Freiburg who played with 10 men for an hour after a red card awarded with the help of the video assistant.

Freiburg had attacking midfielder Yoric Ravet sent off after 30 minutes of his debut for a tackle from behind on Marcel Schmelzer, who had to go off injured.

Referee Benjamin Cortus intially gave Ravet a yellow card but changed it to a red after consulting video assistant referee Guenter Perl, infuriating the home crowd.

Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat-trick, including a penalty, to give Augsburg a 3-0 win over Cologne, who were left pointless after three games, while Mainz 05 beat Leverkusen 3-1 to pick up their first win of the season.

Hanover 96's 1-1 draw with VfL Wolfsburg left them level on seven points with Dortmund. Titleholders Bayern Munich were away to Hoffenheim in the late game.

