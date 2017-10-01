I don't know how I get wickets, says Kedar Jadhav

​

Kedar Jadhav might have made his debut for the Indian cricket team quite late in his career but he has been turning heads with his performances since the beginning of this year.

He proved to be an extremely solid and aggressive batsman but it has been his bowling which has been the talk of the town ever since the ICC Champions Trophy.

A part-time off-spinner, Jadhav has provided the Men in Blue with vital breakthroughs whenever they were most needed. He has been extremely handy with the ball in the ongoing ODI series against Australia as well and has troubled the opposition batsmen on a number of occasions.

"Trust me, I really don't know how I get my wickets. I'm just happy that I do my job whenever the captain asks me to. It has helped my batting as well and I am more confident because of my bowling," said Jadhav to Michael Clarke in an interview which was posted on BCCI.tv

He picked up the vital breakthrough in the 4th ODI after David Warner and Aaron Finch put on a 231 run partnership for the first wicket. With Warner's wicket, Jadhav broke the momentum of the side, which led to Australia's collapse.

He did the same in the ongoing fifth ODI in Nagpur by dismissing captain Steve Smith as he was just getting set at the crease.

Smith looked to sweep a relatively straight delivery and ended up missing it completely as it went on to his pads right in front of the middle stump.

Jadhav has been quite solid with the bat in the middle order as well and has produced some well-crafted knocks in the series so far.

"I've always persisted with my natural games to play shots. Since the time I've come to the international stage, I take some time before playing my shots. I wait for 10-15 deliveries before doing so," said Jadhav.

India will look to end the ODI series on a high and prevent Australia from salvaging some pride in the fifth and final ODI which is underway in Nagpur.

The Men in Blue have a lot to play for as they would go on top of the ICC rankings if they win the match.

