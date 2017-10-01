Disciplined India restrict Australia to 242-9 in Nagpur ODI

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 1 (ANI): A stupendous bowling effort from Indian bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Axar Patel, restricted Australia to 242-9 in the fifth and final ODI of the series being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, the visitors once again got off to a great start as both Aaron Finch and David Warner shared 66 runs for the opening stand.

However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya provided the Men in Blue with the important breakthrough, getting Finch caught at mid-off by Jasprit Bumrah at his individual score of 32.

Skipper Steve Smith, who came in next, didn't stay long at the crease and was caught in front of the wickets against Kedar Jadhav.

Peter Handscomb and Warner tried to steady the Australian innings before the smashing opener fell prey to Patel on 53.

Travis Head (42) and Marcus Stoinis (46) did share an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket but once the duo went away, Australia kept on losing wickets at regular interval and couldn't get the thrust to up the ante.

Patel was pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked three wickets for 38 runs, followed by Bumrah who returned with figures of 2-51. He was well supported Kuldeep Yadav who couldn't pick any wicket but kept pressure on the Australian batters.

Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with a wicket each. (ANI)