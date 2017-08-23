Difficult, but not impossible, says Tamim Iqbal about Bangladesh's chances against Australia

​

What's the story?

Bangladesh vice-captain Tamim Iqbal warned his side against being over-dependent on spin in the upcoming two-Test series against Australia and warned that his side will have to play well in all departments of the game to do well against Steven Smith's side.

"Obviously, we are playing in home conditions and that gives us an advantage there, but we cannot win before we have even played the match," he said. “Australia are a very professional team, probably one of the finest teams in Test cricket.

"So, for us to compete with them or to beat them, we have to win every session –win every little duel and then we can think of defeating them.The task would be difficult but it is not impossible either.

“It is not that we will win just by making spin tracks. Our batsmen also have to bat well as well as our pacers, who need to bowl well on these surfaces. If you want to see success then all these things have to work together,” Tamim concluded.

In case you didn't know...

Bangladesh are a team on the rise in all formats of the game and their performances in the Test format especially has been impressive, to say the least.

The Tigers beat England at home in 2016 while they also got the better of Sri Lanka in their own backyard in the Test series earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Despite their good showing over the past few years, Tamim admitted that Australia are a different proposition altogether despite their woeful record in the Indian subcontinent.

In Nathan Lyon, Tamim feels that Steven Smith's side have a quality spinner in their ranks and also reminded his side that have to play to their potential first if they want to come out on top.

The Bangladesh opener had played a crucial role in the famous victory over England with a ton in the first innings and he feels that the batsmen and fast bowlers in the side also need to step up and support the spinners in their quest to defeat Australia.

What's next?

Australia will be heading into the first Test match against Bangladesh which begins at Dhaka on Sunday without any match practice as the only practice match scheduled for the visitors was called off following heavy downpour in the region.

The second Test will be played at Chittagong beginning on September 4.

Author's take

The Indian subcontinent has always remained a tough proposition for Australia, but one can still expect them to be a bit too strong for Bangladesh in the two-match Test series.

However, we can certainly expect the hosts to give Australia a good run for their money in the series and make them uncomfortable in conditions where they feel most alienated.

